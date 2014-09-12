© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
SNL Will Soon Have A New Face On Its Oldest Segment

Published September 12, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Comedian Michael Che will be the new co-host of Saturday Night Lives "Weekend Update." He is seen here performing in a Comedy Central special. Screenshot from Comedy Central)
Michael Che, known for his role as reporter on the Daily Show, will join Colin Jost as co-anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” replacing Cecily Strong, who will stay on as a cast member.

Eric Deggans, NPR’s TV critic, joins Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer and Jeremy Hobson to discuss what the move will bring to the segment.

