Frustration Over Fracking Could Play Role In November Elections

Communities in Colorado have been engaged in a political fight with the state to get more local control over oil and gas drilling.

It's a battle many thought was heading to the ballot box this November, until a last minute compromise stopped the initiative in its tracks.

Colorado’s governor John Hickenlooper declared the compromise a victory, but that left some members of the state’s environmental community furious and vowing payback on election day.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Inside Energy's Dan Boyce reports.

Inside Energy: Colorado Fracking Fuels Political Battle

