Frustration Over Fracking Could Play Role In November Elections

Published September 15, 2014 at 12:45 PM CDT
Anti-fracking activist Kaye Fissinger gestures out to a reservoir near her community of Longmont where oil and gas companies are looking to drill.(Brian Gill/Inside Energy)
Communities in Colorado have been engaged in a political fight with the state to get more local control over oil and gas drilling.

It's a battle many thought was heading to the ballot box this November, until a last minute compromise stopped the initiative in its tracks.

Colorado’s governor John Hickenlooper declared the compromise a victory, but that left some members of the state’s environmental community furious and vowing payback on election day.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Inside Energy's Dan Boyce reports.

