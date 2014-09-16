Detroit's Post-Bankruptcy Blues

Detroit is one step closer to ending its bankruptcy ordeal after it reached a settlement with one of its remaining creditors.

Syncora Guarantee Inc. has withdrawn its objections to the city’s restructuring plan in return for a deal worth a fraction of the $200 million the company said it was owed.

Still, when Detroit does emerge from bankruptcy it doesn’t mean its revenue problems will be over.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Michigan Radio’s Lester Graham explores why.

Reporter

Lester Graham, investigative reporter for Michigan Radio. He tweets @MichiganWatch.

