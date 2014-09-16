© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Detroit's Post-Bankruptcy Blues

Published September 16, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Monument to Joe Louis in downtown Detroit. (memories_by_mike/Flickr)
Monument to Joe Louis in downtown Detroit. (memories_by_mike/Flickr)

Detroit is one step closer to ending its bankruptcy ordeal after it reached a settlement with one of its remaining creditors.

Syncora Guarantee Inc. has withdrawn its objections to the city’s restructuring plan in return for a deal worth a fraction of the $200 million the company said it was owed.

Still, when Detroit does emerge from bankruptcy it doesn’t mean its revenue problems will be over.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Michigan Radio’s Lester Graham explores why.

Reporter

  • Lester Graham, investigative reporter for Michigan Radio. He tweets @MichiganWatch.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.