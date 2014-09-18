© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Robots On The Dairy Farm

Published September 18, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Nate Tullar shows off his Lely robotic milker at Tullando, his family farm in Orford, New Hampshire. (Charlotte Albright/VPR)
In a bygone era, if you wanted milk from a cow, you had to get it by hand.

Then came machines that a farmer would attach to a cow’s udder to pump out the milk.

These days, on more and more farms, robots are doing that chore, resulting in lower labor costs, increased yields, and better knowledge for farmers about the health and productivity of their herds.

From the Here & Now Contributor’s Network, Vermont Public Radio’s Charlotte Albright has the report.

