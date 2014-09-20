Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, who will push for independence next? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: America will insist that Florida and Texas gain independence.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: New Hampshire will divide into New Hampshire and the new New Hampshire. And then they will divide again into new New Hampshire and new New Hampshire North. And it will continue until there's new new new New Hampshire. It's not a big state to begin with.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's funny. I was just thinking that. And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Public radio listeners will declare their independence from listening to this show now that they know how little the panel understands of world affairs.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And once they realize that, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Maz Jobrani, Paula Poundstone and Luke Burbank. They're right there. A big thank you to Brenda Goldstein Young and the folks at KPLU. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Thanks to all of you for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.