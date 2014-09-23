How To Translate Good Science Into Good Copy

The chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told delegates at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Summit in New York today that the IPCC's Fifth Assessment Report – compiled by hundreds of scientists – had three key findings:

One: Human influence on the climate is clear and growing.

Two: Quick and decisive action is needed to avoid destructive outcomes.

Three: There are means to limit climate change. That language is pretty simple and clear.

So what makes a scientist a good communicator? Turns out the scientific community has become more interested in figuring that out.

From theHere & Now Contributors Network, WHYY’s Susan Phillips reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.