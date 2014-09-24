Uber Criticized For Surge Pricing

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Many people who use taxis have tried the Uber app. Instead of hailing a cab, you summon one with a smartphone. Uber raises prices at high demand times. A Denver woman paid $106 for a 20-mile Uber ride to an Elton John concert - OK. But when she had to get back she discovered Uber wanted $443. Uber says surge pricing is just the rule, but is now giving Tracy Reed a partial refund. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.