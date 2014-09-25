Robot Spacecraft Strike Up Martian Friendship

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Audie Cornish bringing you news of a budding Martian friendship between robot spacecraft. Days before India's space program announced that its Mars Orbiter Mission had successfully reached its destination, a fellow Mars explorer, NASA's Curiosity rover, tweeted that it was rolling out the red carpet on the red planet for the newest Mars orbiter. After its arrival yesterday, the Mars orbiter responded, Howdy, Mars Curiosity. Keep in touch. I'll be around.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.