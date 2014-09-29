© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bear Inspires Runner To Qualify For State Meet

Published September 29, 2014 at 5:55 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Whatever happens on your morning run, it may not be as exciting as this. High school athletes were running a cross country meet in Alaska when some runners encountered a bear. The meet was of course disrupted. Some students had to rerun the course and went slower than usual, but Taylee Nyquest still ran quickly enough to make the state meet. When she was done, she explained her success by telling KRBD she ran like she had a bear chasing her. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.