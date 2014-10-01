Alleged White House Intruder Pleads Not Guilty

Omar Gonzalez, who was indicted on three charges stemming from allegations that he scaled a fence and then ran into the White House carrying a knife, pleaded not guilty in a federal court house on Wednesday.

NPR's Brian Naylor reports:

"Omar Gonzalez will remain in custody. The next hearing is scheduled for October 21.

"Gonzalez was indicted yesterday on a federal charge of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds while carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was also indicted on two D.C. charges of carrying a dangerous weapon outside a home or place of business and unlawful possession of ammunition."

As we've reported, since the incident happened, the Secret Service has been under intense scrutiny and several revelations have emerged that call into the question the presidential protective service's efficacy.

Among the recent reports that have caused the Secret Service embarrassment:

-- Gonzalez allegedly skirted a guard at the entrance of the White House and then managed to run around the building's main floor.

-- It was an off duty officer who eventually apprehended Gonzalez.

-- In September, the Secret Service allowed President Obama to ride in an elevator with a CDC contractor with a criminal past who was carrying a gun.

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, called for an "independent investigation."

"The protection of the president has to be precise, it has to be flawless and there has to be accountability, and that is not the case," Pelosi said during a press conference.

