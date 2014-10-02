How Moods Affect Our Decisions

New research finds that our moods have an outsized impact on the decisions we make — shaping everything from the reviews we write on Yelp! to how much we procrastinate.

For example, Georgia Tech and Yahoo Labs researchers recently found that the best restaurant reviews are written on sunny days and the worst reviews on rainy days

Or as The Atlatnic’sDerek Thompson puts it: “In short: Yelp reviews are accidental weather reports.”

Thompson joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to look at how our moods shape our decisions, and what that means for businesses’ bottom lines.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at the Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.