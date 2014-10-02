National Guard Struggles To Combat High Suicide Rates

Last year, the Army National Guard had the highest suicide rate of any branch of the military.

Almost 700 suicides have occurred in the last six years. This comes as suicide rates among active duty troops have declined.

From Here & Now Contributors Network, WBUR‘s Lynn Jolicoeur reports on new programs targeting suicide prevention among National Guard troops.

Lynn Jolicoeur, reporter and producer for WBUR.

