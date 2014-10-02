© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
National Guard Struggles To Combat High Suicide Rates

Published October 2, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Fighting suicide is Sgt. Maj. Bill Davidson’s full-time job. He heads a program for the Massachusetts Army National Guard called Resilience, Risk Reduction and Suicide Prevention. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Last year, the Army National Guard had the highest suicide rate of any branch of the military.

Almost 700 suicides have occurred in the last six years. This comes as suicide rates among active duty troops have declined.

From Here & Now Contributors Network, WBUR‘s Lynn Jolicoeur reports on new programs targeting suicide prevention among National Guard troops.

