© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

District Profile: Two Republicans Face Off In Washington's Fourth

Published October 3, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Dan Newhouse (L) and Clint Didier will face each other in Washington's fourth district, even though both are Republicans. (Weldon Wilson / Office of the Governor of Washington State; Clint Didier campaign)
Dan Newhouse (L) and Clint Didier will face each other in Washington's fourth district, even though both are Republicans. (Weldon Wilson / Office of the Governor of Washington State; Clint Didier campaign)

In Washington’s fourth Congressional district, farmer Clint Didier will face state legislator Dan Newhouse in November.

Both are Republicans, but because of a quirk in Washington’s law, the two top vote-getters in the primary election run in the general election.

Northwest Public Radio‘s Rowan Moore Gerety joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the race.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.