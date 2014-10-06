Mexican President Says He's 'Indignant' Over Case Of Missing Students

In an address to his nation on Monday, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto vowed to prosecute those responsible for the disappearance of 43 students in the state of Guerrero.

As we reported, over the weekend, authorities in Iguala found mass graves that they believe probably contain the bodies of some of the students, who were last seen being apprehended by police.

"The same as the Mexican people, I am profoundly indignant and dismayed about the information that's emerged this weekend," Peña Nieto said, according to El Universal.

Indeed, the information so far has been stunning:

-- that 28 bodies have been recovered from the mass graves. Nine of them were charred. Authorities are still trying to complete the process of identifying the corpses.

-- Animal Politico reports that Guerrero State Attorney General Iñaky Blanco said during a press conference that police officers turned over 17 college students to a cartel called Guerreros Unidos. Blanco said members of that group confessed to executing the students.

As we've reported, this case has brought to light just how cozy some Mexican security forces are with organized crime. According to Animal Politico, Blanco said that 30 municipal police officers were arrested because they were members of the cartel.

"With reason, the family members of the students demand clarity, justice, that we find those responsible for these acts, and that there be no room for impunity," Peña Nieto said.

The president said federal authorities will join local authorities in investigating the case.

