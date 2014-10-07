© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Explaining The Science Behind The Nobel Prize In Physics

Published October 7, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
A giant screen displays the images of (up, L to R) Japanese-born researchers Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano and Shuji Nakamurawho received the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics on October 7, 2014 at the Royal Swedish Academy of Science in Stockholm, Sweden. (Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)
Three scientists won this year’s Nobel prize in physics for work which led to the creation of LED light. Their breakthrough was in creating blue LEDs. Other researchers had produced red and green LEDS, but you need all three colors to make the bright white light emitted from LED light bulbs.

Two of the scientists are in Japan one is American Shuji Nakamura at the University of California Santa Barbara.

The Nobel committee cited the three scientists for triggering a fundamental transformation of lighting technology, saying that it can improve life especially for poor people around the world who do not have access to electricity.

Brian Greene professor of physics and mathematics at Columbia University spoke with Here & Now‘s Sacha Pfeiffer to explain the science behind LED lighting.

