In science, a single question can be a powerful force.

It can open up an entire field of study. It can inhabit someone, shaping who they become. And it can jump inside other people, infusing them with a burning curiosity.

Recently, reporter Ari Daniel met someone captivated by these kinds of questions.

Reporter

Ari Daniel, freelance science reporter. He tweets @mesoplodon.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.