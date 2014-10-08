Airport Screenings To Begin For Ebola

The government plans to begin taking the temperatures of travelers from West Africa arriving at five U.S. airports as part of a stepped-up response to the Ebola epidemic.

Defense One tech editor Patrick Tucker tells Here & Now’s Robin Young that temperature screening and blood tests at airports are not an effective ways to stop people with Ebola from entering the U.S.

Tucker says the best method may be to do what we do stop terrorists from getting on a plane: background and contacts screening.

Guest

Patrick Tucker, tech editor at Defense One. He tweets @DefTechPat.

