Forgotten Time Capsule Finally Opened

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In 1914, Wall Street businessmen filled a bronze box, a time capsule - papers describing life in 1914, meant to be opened in 1974.

Two world wars and a stock market crash later, it was it was forgotten. Nobody opened it.

Later, it turned up at the New York Historical Society and at last, it has been opened. It reveals that in 1914, Americans played baseball, drank coffee, made tea and tried to find some way to be remembered.

