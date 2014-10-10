Did You Hear About The Horse That Walked Into A Police Station?

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. Did you hear the one about the horse that walked into the police station? No, really, it happened - caught on camera in Winsford, England. The horse was escorted home, and a police spokesman had a little fun with his statement. He wrote, we were somewhat saddled with our unexpected guest. He wrote, the visitor quickly became the main event of the night shift, but at neigh point did the horse pose a risk to security. Get it - neigh point?

