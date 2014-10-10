District Profile: A Cast Of Characters In Louisiana's Sixth

In this week’s installment of our District Profile series, we turn to Louisiana’s Sixth congressional district where nine Republicans (including a dance instructor who calls herself the Sarah Palin of the South), three Democrats (including an ex-con) and one Libertarian will be on the ballot to fill the seat of Congressman Bill Cassidy, who is running for Senate.

Mother Jones had this headline about the race: “A Playboy Ex-Con Reality Star, a Dance Instructor, and the Koch Brothers Walk Into a Congressional Race.”

Sue Lincoln of WRKF in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, joins Here & Now‘s Sacha Pfeiffer to discuss the race.

Guest

Sue Lincoln, reporter for WRKF. She tweets @LaCapAxS.

