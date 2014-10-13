© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Principal Makes Good On Bet With Students

Published October 13, 2014 at 5:47 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the triumph of finishing a marathon. Consider my cousin who ran the Chicago Marathon and celebrated by listening to a recorded message by her late father. Then there's Mike Neubert of South Dakota. The school principal told elementary students if they collectively ran 200 miles, he would run a marathon. They did, so he did, and they could watch from classrooms if they wanted to because he ran 73 laps around the school. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.