Stemming The Flow Of Central American Child Migrants

Published October 14, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
A police officer in Santa Ana, El Salvador teaches a group of sixth graders how to use computers as part of the GREAT program. (Jude Joffe-Block/KJZZ)
The once staggering number of Central American child migrants crossing the border has fallen dramatically in recent months.

But to discourage future migration flows, experts say the violence and poverty that helped trigger the exodus must be addressed.

In recent years, the U.S. spent $800 million on programs to address drug trafficking, gangs, and crime in Central America. And some of those programs are aimed specifically at helping young people.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jude Joffe-Block at KJZZ‘s Fronteras desk went to El Salvador to see how that money is being used.

