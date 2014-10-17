© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Senate Tracker: South Dakota No Longer A Shoo-in For Republicans

Published October 17, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
Photograph of Republican senate candiate Mike Rounds. (roundsforsenate)
In this week’s installment of the Senate Tracker series, we turn to South Dakota, which had been considered safe for Republican candidate and former governor Mike Rounds.

However, after some controversy surrounding a visa program under his governorship, independent candidate Larry Pressler and Democrat Rick Weiland are gaining ground.

Cara Hetland, the news director at South Dakota Public Broadcasting, speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the race.

