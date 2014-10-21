© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Pee-Wee's Playhouse' Is Out On Blu-Ray

Published October 21, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Actor Paul Reubens 'Pee-wee Herman' speaks onstage at the 10th Annual TV Land Awards at the Lexington Avenue Armory on April 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Remember Pee-wee’s Playhouse? The show had a following among kids, teens and hip adults alike.

Now, a remastered version is coming out on Blu-Ray. But what exactly does it mean when a show like Pee-wee’s Playhouse – which was shot on film – is digitally remastered?

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans talks to Here & Nows Jeremy Hobson about the remastering of this cult classic and the history of the show.

