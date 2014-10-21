'Pee-Wee's Playhouse' Is Out On Blu-Ray

Remember Pee-wee’s Playhouse? The show had a following among kids, teens and hip adults alike.

Now, a remastered version is coming out on Blu-Ray. But what exactly does it mean when a show like Pee-wee’s Playhouse – which was shot on film – is digitally remastered?

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans talks to Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the remastering of this cult classic and the history of the show.

Guest

Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.