How Do You Judge A Secretary Of State?

Published October 22, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT

Secretary of State John Kerry has a lot on his plate these days, including the fight against ISIS, Ebola, tensions with Russia and the possible nuclear deal with Iran.

He’s been traveling around the world, including a stop in Berlin today, to deal with these issues, just as past secretaries of state have done.

Is it too soon to judge his performance, and how does one even go about rating the success of a secretary of state?

Jeremi Suriis a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who has studied these diplomats over history. He joins Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson to explore these questions.

