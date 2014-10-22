Inside Larry King's Complicated Mind, As Shown In Late-Night Tweets

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And now this. Occasionally...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Rarely...

GREENE: And only if all the proper forces align, there comes a work of art that really allows us to explore the interior of a complicated mind.

INSKEEP: Sometimes it's a work of literature.

GREENE: Or a symphony.

INSKEEP: Or a painting.

GREENE: In this instance, the artist's canvas is a Twitter feed - Larry King's Twitter feed, to be exact.

INSKEEP: A couple of nights ago, in the predawn hours, Mr. King took his Twitter followers on a personal tour of the inside of his head. This started at 1:40 in the morning with a simple declaration.

GREENE: (Reading) The Dane Cook special on Showtime is terrific.

INSKEEP: Then, King began his descent into deeper places.

GREENE: (Reading) I can't remember the last time I went to a zoo.

INSKEEP: That's what he wrote on Twitter. He also wrote, my wife looks cute with her reading glasses on her nose.

GREENE: Six minutes later, at 1:49 a.m., a sudden burst of questions.

INSKEEP: (Reading) Is plaid in?

GREENE: (Reading) Did a man named Cobb invent the salad?

INSKEEP: (Reading) why is a frankfurter called a hotdog?

GREENE: And then it turned to the realm of absolutes.

INSKEEP: (Reading) I never wear short-sleeved shirts.

GREENE: (Reading) I hate people with perfect teeth.

INSKEEP: Before King suddenly plunged into a place of loss.

GREENE: (Reading) I miss Derek Jeter already.

INSKEEP: (Reading) I miss my occasional lunches with Joe Biden.

GREENE: And then opportunities squandered.

INSKEEP: (Reading) Why didn't I save my first issue of Batman?

GREENE: At 2:32 a.m. comes regret.

INSKEEP: (Reading) I've never been in a hayride.

GREENE: Then, at 3:09 a.m., the end.

INSKEEP: His final tweet says, and finally, as Porky Pig would say, that's all folks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.