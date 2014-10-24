Police: Remains Found Near Charlottesville Are Those Of Hannah Graham

A body found near Charlottesville, Va., is that of missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, authorities in Albermarle County said on Friday.

Albermarle County police tweeted:

The ME’s Office has confirmed that the remains discovered in Albemarle Co. on October 18th are those of Hannah Graham, 18, of Fairfax, Va. — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) October 24, 2014

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Graham family & Hannah’s friends during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect their privacy — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) October 24, 2014

We ask for your cooperation as we move forward with the investigation. Detectives have been working to process the scene & preserve evidence — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) October 24, 2014

Our focus is on the investigation and therefore, we will not be answering questions regarding the case or investigation. — Albemarle County Police Dept. (@ACPD_VA) October 24, 2014

The AP has some background:

"Graham disappeared Sept. 13 after a night out with friends.

"The remains were found about 12 miles from campus.

"The man Graham was last seen with, 32-year-old Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr., has been charged with abduction with intent to defile Graham.

"The remains were discovered roughly 6 miles from where the body of 20-year-old Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington was found after she vanished in 2009. Police have said forensic evidence connects Matthew to Harrington's killing, which in turn is linked by DNA to a 2005 sexual assault in northern Virginia. Matthew has been charged in that case as well."

