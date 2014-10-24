© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Police: Remains Found Near Charlottesville Are Those Of Hannah Graham

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 24, 2014 at 4:18 PM CDT

A body found near Charlottesville, Va., is that of missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, authorities in Albermarle County said on Friday.

Albermarle County police tweeted:

The AP has some background:

"Graham disappeared Sept. 13 after a night out with friends.

"The remains were found about 12 miles from campus.

"The man Graham was last seen with, 32-year-old Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr., has been charged with abduction with intent to defile Graham.

"The remains were discovered roughly 6 miles from where the body of 20-year-old Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington was found after she vanished in 2009. Police have said forensic evidence connects Matthew to Harrington's killing, which in turn is linked by DNA to a 2005 sexual assault in northern Virginia. Matthew has been charged in that case as well."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta