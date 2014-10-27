Student Who Was Hospitalized After School Shooting In Washington Dies

A student has died after being injured in Friday's shooting at a high school in Marysville, Wash. She died at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, health officials said at a news conference Sunday night.

Dr. Joanne Roberts read a statement from the teenager's family, which said in part, "We are devastated by this senseless tragedy."

As we reported Friday, a student entered the school's cafeteria and opened fire, killing another student at the scene before reportedly killing himself.

Three students are still hospitalized — two of whom are in critical condition — the Seattle Times says, citing hospital officials.

The community mourned together at a gathering Sunday, The Associated Press reports, adding:

"The makeshift memorial on a chain link fence by the school, which will be closed this week, kept growing Sunday. Balloons honoring the victims and the shooter adorn the fence along with flowers, stuffed toys and signs."

