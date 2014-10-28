Boko Haram Abducts More Nigerian School Girls

Recent headlines out of West Africa have been flooded with the news of the Ebola outbreak, shifting the attention away from the social media campaign #BringBackOurGirls, aimed at rescuing nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls abducted by the Islamist group Boko Haram.

On Friday, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister said that negotiations to get the girls back were underway and that their release was imminent.

But over the weekend there were reports that at least 30 more girls had been abducted despite the negotiations and a reported ceasefire.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks to John Campbell, former U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria and a senior fellow for Africa policy studies at the Council on Foreign Affairs, about the current situation of the missing school girls.

