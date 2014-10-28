© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
YouTube Considers Offering Subscriptions

Published October 28, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
A picture shows a You Tube logo on December 4, 2012 during LeWeb Paris 2012 in Saint-Denis near Paris. Le Web is Europe's largest tech conference, bringing together the entrepreneurs, leaders and influencers who shape the future of the internet. (Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)
Google’s YouTube may soon offer users a subscription that allows them to watch videos free of advertisements, according to the Wall Street Journal, as other companies that require payment, from Netflix to Hulu and Amazon, continue to draw more viewers.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Here & Now host Robin Young to discuss this potential move.

Guest

