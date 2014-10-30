© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Wow Air Offering Flights To Europe For $99

Published October 30, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
Pictured is a Wow Air Airbus. (Aero Icarus)
Yes, you read correctly. The Icelandic airline Wow Air is offering transatlantic flights to Europe for as low as $99 each way.

Wow announced that it will be expanding service to the U.S. with flights to Boston and Baltimore for as low as $228 round trip. Flights from U.S. cities will be non-stop to Reykjavik, Iceland, and one-stop flights to London and Copenhagen.

But how can an airline that has only been around for two years afford to offer such low rates?Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic about the deal.

Guest

  • Derek Thompson, business editor for The Atlantic, He tweets @DKThomp.

