PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now it is time to go on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as they can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Luke and Alonzo each have two. Kyrie has three.

SAGAL: Oh, my goodness.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Well, we have flipped a coin, and Alonzo has elected to go second. So, Luke, that means you're up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. The World Health Organization announced Wednesday that the blank epidemic in Liberia appears to have slowed.

LUKE BURBANK: Ebola.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A South Korean spy agency reported that ankle surgery was the reason behind blanks six-week disappearance.

BURBANK: Kim Jung-Un

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Sarah Palin told the Fox Business network that she was hoping to blank again in the near future.

BURBANK: Run for office.

SAGAL: Yes indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A grocery store in New Zealand has been forced to hire a security staff to guard their blank.

BURBANK: Their very, very weak other security staff.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Their chocolate milk. The Red Cross is urging the evacuation of a Hawaiian Village as the safety of its residents continues to be threatened by blank.

BURBANK: Lava.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Officials in Finland have recalled the popular, cinnamon-flavored whiskey Fireball over concerns that it contains too much blank.

BURBANK: Antifreeze.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: According to new research men, who want to lower their risk...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Of prostate cancer should blank.

BURBANK: Drink more antifreeze.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Sleep with 21 women, at least. The study, which comes from the University of Montreal, found that men who have slept with over 21 women in their lives, decreased their risk of prostate cancer by 33 percent. It's exciting news, makes for a great new pick-up line. Hey, babe. What if I told you that you could help fight prostate cancer with just 30 seconds of your time?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Luke do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Luke got 5 right, 10 more points. He has a total of 12 and the lead.

SAGAL: That's very good. All right, Alonzo, you're up next. Here we go, Alonzo. Fill in the blank. This week, George P. Bush said it was very likely that his father blank would run for president...

ALONZO BODDEN: Jeb.

SAGAL: ...In 2016. Jeb, yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Putting years of media speculation to rest, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that he is proud to be blank.

BODDEN: Gay.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, the Obama administration confirmed that the White House's computer systems had been blanked.

BODDEN: Hacked.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, a group of Kurdish soldiers from Iraq joined the fight to save a Syrian border town from blank.

BODDEN: ISIS.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Dubai is solving it's traffic problem by offering anyone who chooses to take public transit blank.

BODDEN: Free ride.

SAGAL: No, the chance to win a big pile of gold. South African prosecutors said Monday that they plan to appeal Paralympic track star blanks five-year prison sentence.

BODDEN: Pistorius.

SAGAL: Pistorius. Close enough. Yes, Oscar Pistorius.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Rescue workers have been mobilized in Sri Lanka after 200 people went missing following a giant blank.

BODDEN: Earthquake.

SAGAL: No, mudslide in this case. This week, John Spinello, creator...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Of the board game "Operation" was in the news because he needs blank.

BODDEN: An operation.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: John Spinello created the popular game back in 1965 and with it a generation of doctors who were shocked to find that people's stomachs weren't filled with actual butterflies. In a recent profile, Spinello told The Huffington Post that he'll soon be going in for an operation himself and assumes that every thing will go smoothly as long as the surgeon follows the number one rule - do not touch the sides.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, how did Alonzo do on our quiz?

KURTIS: He got six right, 12 more points. He now has 14 and the lead.

SAGAL: Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: All right. So how many does Kyrie need to win?

KURTIS: She only needs six to win, Kyrie.

SAGAL: All right. Here we go. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. With their 3-2 win over the Royals in game seven, the blanks won their third World Series in five years.

O'CONNOR: Giants.

SAGAL: Right, San Francisco.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Senator Ted Cruz warned the GOP that if they picked a moderate candidate to run for president in 2016, blank would win the election.

O'CONNOR: Hilary Clinton.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: And heartbreaking news for our show, businessman and lawyer John Tory was elected to replace blank as the mayor of Toronto.

O'CONNOR: Rob Ford.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Thomas Menino, the longest serving mayor of blank, passed away at 71.

O'CONNOR: Boston.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police in Alabama were able to find a suspect hiding in a bush after he was ratted out by blank.

O'CONNOR: His dog.

SAGAL: His own dog.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Police said where is he? And the dog went. Researchers have reported that after almost 80 years, they finally identified a piece of blank's lost plane.

O'CONNOR: Amelia Earhart.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Jack Bruce, best known as Eric Clapton's band mate in the legendary supergroup blank, passed away at 71.

O'CONNOR: Cream.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: An Australian man trying to rob a gas station...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...With a boomerang had to flee the scene when blank.

O'CONNOR: The boomerang came back.

SAGAL: No. When it failed to come back.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: In what is most easily the most Australian news story since that drunken kangaroo challenged Mel Gibson to a knife fight over a wallaby while riding a dingo that has eaten someone's baby, a man tried to hold up a Shell station with a boomerang in that country. The heist was a failure when he threw it, and instead of coming back to his hand, it just flew away and fell on the ground.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Bill, did Kyrie do well enough to win?

KURTIS: Well, she didn't get that boomerang, but she did get seven right, 14 more points, 17 and the win. Kyrie O'Connor.

SAGAL: Well done.

(APPLAUSE)

