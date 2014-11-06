Mom Of 6 Brings New Meaning To The Phrase: Making A Beer Run

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

This brings new meaning to the phrase make it a beer run. Chris Kimbrough set a women's record for running the Beer Mile. You run four laps around a track, stopping before each lap to drink a beer. Video shows her at age 44 finishing in 6 minutes, 28 seconds.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

CHRIS KIMBROUGH: (Exclaiming) Yes.

She soon runs in the Beer Mile World Championships, but she will not have much time to practice, explaining, quote, "I have six kids."

