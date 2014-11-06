Republicans Won More Of Latino Vote: What Will That Mean For Immigration Reform?

In key races on Tuesday, such as the Colorado Senate race, more Latinos voted for Republicans than in other recent elections.

With immigration reform still in the works, President Obama vowed to issue executive actions on deportations, even though likely future Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says immigration reform by executive action would be like “waving a red flag in front of a bull.”

Petra Falcon, executive director of the advocacy group Promise Arizona, who supports comprehensive immigration reform, joined Here & Now ‘s Jeremy Hobson to talk about what the election results mean for immigration reform.

Petra Falcon, executive director of the advocacy group Promise Arizona, who supports comprehensive immigration reform. She tweets @PetraFalcon

