Maryland Researchers Study Bee Deaths With 'Sentinel Hive'

Published November 7, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST
Pictured is one of the beehives kept on the roof of the University of Maryland's plant sciences building. (Jonathan Wilson/WAMU)
One in every three bites of food the average American consumes is either directly or indirectly pollinated by honeybees. In the past decade, the news about honeybees hasn’t been good, with bee colonies dying off at a 30 percent clip, sometimes under mysterious circumstances.

Scientists are desperately trying to figure out what’s going on with these winged workers. As Jonathan Wilson of the Here & Now contributor station WAMU reports, some of the most promising work is underway at the University of Maryland.

