Maryland Researchers Study Bee Deaths With 'Sentinel Hive'

One in every three bites of food the average American consumes is either directly or indirectly pollinated by honeybees. In the past decade, the news about honeybees hasn’t been good, with bee colonies dying off at a 30 percent clip, sometimes under mysterious circumstances.

Scientists are desperately trying to figure out what’s going on with these winged workers. As Jonathan Wilson of the Here & Now contributor station WAMU reports, some of the most promising work is underway at the University of Maryland.

Jonathan Wilson, environmental reporter for WAMU. He tweets @jwilson885.

