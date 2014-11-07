© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OOPS! 'Morning Edition's' Best Bloopers

By NPR Staff
Published November 7, 2014 at 2:27 AM CST
<em>Morning Edition</em> staff, including Melissa Gray and Barry Gordemer, shown here in 2002, aren't immune to mistakes — or sheer silliness.
<em>Morning Edition</em> staff, including Melissa Gray and Barry Gordemer, shown here in 2002, aren't immune to mistakes — or sheer silliness.

Painter Salvador Dalí once said, "Have no fear of perfection — you'll never reach it."

Writer George Orwell opined, "The essence of being human is that one does not seek perfection."

And, as the great philosopher Tina Fey says, "Perfect is overrated. Perfect is boring."

It is in this spirit that, as part of this week's celebration of Morning Edition's 35th anniversary, we share some of our less-than-perfect moments.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff