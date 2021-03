EDWINS, a French restaurant in Cleveland’s Shaker Square, celebrates its one year anniversary this month.

The bistro not only offers artisan cuisine, but also gives former inmates a job and the chance to learn a new skill.

From the Here & Now Contributor’s Network, Brian Bull of WCPN reports.

Reporter

Brian Bull, reporter for WCPN. He tweets @bcbull.

