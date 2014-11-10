© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Sesame Street' Turns 45

Published November 10, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
"Sesame Street" characters are pictured February 16, 2012, in New York. (Richard Termine/sesameworkshop.org)
On this day in 1969, the first episode of Sesame Street aired on public television. A little girl named Sally is new to the neighborhood, and she meets some of the residents, including an awkward, nervous Big Bird.

Forty-five years later, Sesame Street is going strong, with nearly a million viewers every episode, according to PBS.

These days, Alistair Cookie no longer smokes a pipe on Monsterpiece Theatre, and the theme song has a jazzier beat than it used to.

NPR’s TV Critic Eric Deggans tells Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer about how Sesame Street has managed to stay relevant for almost half a century.

