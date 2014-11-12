Family Of Ebola Victim Reaches Deal With Texas Hospital

The family of Thomas Eric Duncan, the only person to die of Ebola in the U.S., has reached an agreement with the hospital where he died.

Duncan reported to the hospital when he began feeling ill, but he was turned away and told to care for himself. When he returned to the hospital and tested positive for Ebola, it was too late for them to treat and he later died.

Duncan’s family holds a press conference to talk about the agreement they have reached with the North Texas Hospital.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.