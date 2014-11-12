Florida Election Officials Don't Bother With Write-In Votes

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another Florida voting scandal. Votes for Mickey Mouse no longer count. The Tampa Tribune reports state election officials increasingly are not bothering to count write-in votes. That's a tragedy for Mickey Mouse who, as a resident of Florida, was often named. Chuck Norris also loses, along with none of the above. And it must be frustrating for our Miami correspondent Greg Allen. His vote will not count if he writes in Renee Montagne.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Curses.

