What's Behind The Gluten-Free 'Obsession'?

A third of Americans say they’re trying to eliminate gluten from their diets, even though celiac disease affects only 1 percent of the population and many doctors don’t believe that non-celiac gluten sensitivity exists.

Writer Michael Specter asks in a New Yorker article, “Against the Grain,” why gluten has “suddenly become so threatening?” He tells Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer about some of the theories and beliefs that feeling better after going gluten-free is psychological and just another fad diet.

Guest

Michael Specter, staff writer at The New Yorker. He tweets @specterm.

