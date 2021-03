David Zalubowski / AP / Flowers still bloom through the snow in Denver as winter's first calendar day is still more than a month away.

David Zalubowski / AP / Traffic slowed in downtown Denver on Wednesday as snow fell on the city.

David Zalubowski / AP / In Denver, Cole Baldock shovels snow on Wednesday morning.

Winterlike weather hit the West and Midwest, and it hit hard. Northern areas of Wisconsin saw up to 18 inches of snow, while central Michigan was left shoveling through more than 16 inches. The freeze is expected to hit the East Coast after some unseasonably warm weather there this week.

