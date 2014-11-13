Woman Sues For The Right To Go Topless In Chicago

A woman who was issued a ticket this summer in Chicago, Ill. for going topless has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court, claiming the city’s ordinance against women appearing bare-chested in public is unconstitutional.

Sonoko Tagami, 41, received a $100 ticket for indecent exposure.

Jason Meisner, a federal courts reporter for the Chicago Tribune and has been covering the story.

He tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that the lawsuit not only claims that the city’s ordinance is unconstitutional, but also violates the right to equal protection under the law, since men are excluded from the ordinance.

You can watch the video of Tagami being ticketed here. (NOTE: There is nudity in this video.)

