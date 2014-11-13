© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Woman Sues For The Right To Go Topless In Chicago

Published November 13, 2014 at 12:55 PM CST
This is a screen shot of the video of Sonoko Tagami being ticketed by an officer for indecent exposure. She is now suing for the right to be topless in public. (LuvLuv/YouTube)
A woman who was issued a ticket this summer in Chicago, Ill. for going topless has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court, claiming the city’s ordinance against women appearing bare-chested in public is unconstitutional.

Sonoko Tagami, 41, received a $100 ticket for indecent exposure.

Jason Meisner, a federal courts reporter for the Chicago Tribune and has been covering the story.

He tells Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson that the lawsuit not only claims that the city’s ordinance is unconstitutional, but also violates the right to equal protection under the law, since men are excluded from the ordinance.

  • You can watch the video of Tagami being ticketed here. (NOTE: There is nudity in this video.)

