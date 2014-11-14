'Godfather' Mansion On The Market For Nearly $3 Million

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

You got to make the realtor an offer he can't refuse. That offer? Just under $3 million. That's the price tag for the on-screen estate of Don Corleone. The five-bedroom Staten Island home became famous in Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" when it served as the backdrop for the opening wedding scene in that 1972 film. The real estate agent, who seems to have a sense of humor, said the kitchen of the house is to die for.