NBA Commissioner Supports Legalizing Sports Gambling

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is arguing for the legalization of betting on professional sports games.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times, Silver argued, “in light of these domestic and global trends, the laws on sports betting should be changed.”

The NBA currently bans the practice. In fact Tim Donaghy, former referee, was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a gambling scandal.

Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg news speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about what the legalization of gambling could mean for the NBA.

Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

