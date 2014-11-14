© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
NBA Commissioner Supports Legalizing Sports Gambling

Published November 14, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is arguing for the legalization of betting on professional sports games.

In an op-ed published in the New York Times, Silver argued, “in light of these domestic and global trends, the laws on sports betting should be changed.”

The NBA currently bans the practice. In fact Tim Donaghy, former referee, was sentenced to federal prison for his role in a gambling scandal.

Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg news speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about what the legalization of gambling could mean for the NBA.

This is a photo of football fans look at the match day betting odds prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Hull City at Britannia Stadium on March 29, 2014 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Paul Thomas/Getty Images)
