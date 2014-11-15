Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will they find on that far-off comet? Maz Jobrani.
MAZ JOBRANI: Kim Kardashian's clothes.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: Weapons of mass destruction. Finally, mission accomplished.
SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: They'll find that really cool bar from "Star Wars."
(LAUGHTER)
BODDEN: And out in the parking lot - and out in the parking lot will be a tiger for some unknown reason.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those things are found on that comet, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Maz Jobrani and Roxanne Roberts. Thanks to all of you for listening. You're the best. You are - every single one of you. We'll see you next week.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.