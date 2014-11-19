NBC Drops New Bill Cosby Sitcom Amid Rape Allegations
NBC has reportedly canned a sitcom project in the works with Bill Cosby. The move comes as the comedian faces accusations of sexual assault and rape, and follows Netflix’ decision to shelve a Cosby stand-up special to commemorate his 77th birthday.
Model and television host Janice Dickinson is the latest woman to publicly accuse comedian Bill Cosby of sexual assault. She is one of a number of women to spark a firestorm of reaction to decades-old rape allegations against the comedian.
Cosby’s lawyer has denied the claims as “discredited allegations.”
Guest
- Bill Carter, reporter for The New York Times, covering the media. He tweets @wjcarter.
