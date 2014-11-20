Anger, Protests Grow Over Mexico's 43 Missing Students

Today is a day of protest across Mexico, and in other cities around the world, for the 43 university students missing for nearly two months.

In Mexico, the protests and the anger have been growing for days over the government’s handling of the disappearance and presumed murder of the 43 students. The protesters’ rallying cry: “Ya me canse” or “ya me canse del miedo” — I’ve had enough, I’ve had enough fear.

Journalist Francisco Goldman, who is author of “The Interior Circuit: A Mexico City Chronicle,” joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the protests and what this moment means for Mexico.

Guest

