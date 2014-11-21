Can A Computer Compose The Music Of The Future?

Yesterday on Here & Now, Derek Thompson of The Atlantic talked about how record executives make decisions about who to sign and what to play, based on data about what music people like online.

Thompson’s conclusion is that the process is making music much more bland because people like to hear music that sounds familiar.

So, what will the music of the future sound like? New Hampshire composer Greg Wilder doesn’t know yet, but he’s hoping to build the machine that writes it.

From the Here & Now’s Contributors Network, Sean Hurley of New Hampshire Public Radio reports on Wilder’s Beethoven machine.

Guest

Sean Hurley, reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio. He tweets @Sherwinsleeves.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.