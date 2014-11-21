Device Lets You Experience A Hockey Hit

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Here's your chance to feel like a pro-hockey player without ever leaving your couch. The Hockey News has the scoop on this consumer product. You put the device under one of the legs of your couch. It receives signals from the TV, and if there's one of those big, brutal hockey hits onscreen, you will be jolted by the couch. We do not know if this device can also be said to jolt you awake when you fall asleep watching back episodes of "Homeland." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.